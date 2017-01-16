Warming Centers Opened throughout Carroll County
Forecasters are anticipating frigid temperatures with wind chills below zero on Tuesday. Because of the anticipated dangerously cold weather, the Carroll County Department of Citizen Services will operate six warming centers around the county Tuesday. The public libraries will also be open and available to anyone in need of a...Read more
Wind Chill Advisory for Eldersburg
Brace yourself for the worst cold snap in 20 years! Temperatures tonight will hit record lows of 0 to 5 degrees with windchills dropping as low as -10 to -15 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued an advisory warning against exposure to the cold resulting in frostbite and hypothermia...Read more
Snow Day!
Due to Snowstorm Hercules' messy conditions last night, Eldersburg and Sykesville woke up to a snow emergency for the county and closed schools for the students. Be safe out there as some back roads throughout the county are still snowy and slick due to windy conditions, especially in heavily shaded...Read more
Sykesville Offers Additional Christmas Tree Removal Dates
Town residents will be pleased to know that Sykesville has added two additional yard waste and Christmas Tree removal dates. Yard waste placed in a brown Kraft bag and Christmas trees will be picked up for curbside removal January 9 and 16th. The Town asks that you please remember to...Read more
Piney Run Park Season Passes Available
Piney Run Park has sent out a letter for Piney Run Park Patrons announcing 2014 Season passes with dates and details, as well as park hours. They are available now. Read the full Season Pass Letter here.Read more
Liberty High School Commercial for Shrek
Liberty High School has released the following commercial for their upcoming stage production of Shrek the Musical: Tickets can still be purchased at: http://www.showclix.com/events/15620Read more
Our Latest Articles
Eldersburg.Net Email Newsletter
Find a Business
Eldersburg Sponsored Links
Eldersburg DUI Attorney - The Law Offices of Ross W. Albers provides Maryland with experienced legal services.
Westminster, MD Roofing Company - Platinum Exteriors provides Maryland with Roofing, Siding, Windows, and Doors.
Maryland Janitorial Services - CBM provides Maryland with 30+ years of commercial janitorial services.
Mechanical Bull Rentals - Buckin' Wild Mechanical Bull Rentals provides mechanical bull rentals throughout Maryland and the surrounding states.
Maryland Basement Waterproofing Services - Basement Waterproofing Technologies provides basement waterproofing, drain systems, sump pumps, more
Eldersburg Flooring Company - Genesis Floors provides carpet, hardwood, vinyl, tile, cork, bamboo, stone flooring, and more.
SearchCarrollCounty.com - Carroll County, Maryland Business Directory
Eldersburg Plumber - Michael Runk provides plumbing and heating services
Advertise Here - Promote your business on Eldersburg's #1 Web Site!